News

Ex-HoS, Oronsaye, faults EFCC’s investigation in alleged N191m pension fraud

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina Comment(0)

A former Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Steven Oronsaye, yesterday before a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, faulted the mode adopted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the investigation of the alleged malpractices brought against him in relation to federal pensions. Oronsaye, who was cross-examined by EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, claimed that EFCC came to some wrong conclusions in the ways and manners the allegations against him were investi-gated. Specifically, the former HoS explained that EFCC chose to pick only payment vouchers rather than whole files in the contract award; hence the anti-graft agency could not arrive at just conclusions.

He claimed that the award of contracts and running of government was a process involving files moving from one place to another adding that EFCC ought to have worked on entire files rather than picking only payment vouchers to conduct investigation on. He insisted before Justice Inyang Ekwo that as Head of Service, he was not a signatory to the pension account of the federal Government. Oronsaye told the court that his signature appeared in some payment vouchers as endorser and not as an authorizing signatory as erroneously concluded by the EFCC.

On his endorser signature, Oronsaye maintained that as Head of Service, he had oversight functions on everything in the office as long as such oversight function was not for personal benefits. Answering a question on the threshold of money that could be withdrawn by the Permanent Secretary in the office of the Head of Service, Oronsaye clarified that the Federal Government policy put a routine expenditure for a Permanent Secretary at N5 million but explained that such threshold was different from payments for government contracts. Meanwhile, further hearing in the fraud charge against Oronsaye has been fixed for today by Justice Inyang Edem Ekwo.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Over 4m Ukrainian children displaced – UN

Posted on Author Reporter

…as religious leaders to visit Ukraine in show of solidarity Nearly two-thirds of all Ukrainian children have fled their homes in the six weeks since Russia’s invasion, the UN’s children’s agency UNICEF said on Monday. The UN has also verified the deaths of 142 youngsters, although they have warned the actual number is almost certainly […]
News

Igboho: FG not sincere in tackling agitators’ demands-Afenifere

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The pan Yoruba sociopolitical organisation, Afenifere, yesterday observed that the intensified effort of the Federal Government of Nigeria to extradite Mr. Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho) from Benin Republic was a clear indication that the government was not totally committed to genuinely tackling the challenges thrown up by those who are agitating for self determination […]
News Top Stories

Air passengers paid higher fares in March –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Abuja

Nigerians commuting by air paid higher fares last month, transport fare data from the stable of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed.   It added that air fare paid by passengers for a specified route single journey increased by 18.71 per cent year-on-year. According to NBS, average airfare rose to N36,495.41 in March 2021 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica