Ex-HOS, Oronsaye, faults EFCC’s investigation in alleged N191m pension fraud

A former Head of Service of the Federation (HoS), Steven Oronsaye Thursday before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja faulted the mode adopted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in the investigation of the alleged malpractices brought against him in relation to federal pensions.

Oronsaye, who was cross examined by EFCC counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe claimed that EFCC came to some wrong conclusions in the ways and manners the allegations against him were investigated.

Specifically, the former HoS explained that EFCC chose to pick only payment vouchers rather than whole files in the contract award; hence the anti-graft agency could not arrive at just conclusions.

He claimed that the award of contracts and running of government was a process involving files moving from one place to another adding that EFCC ought to have worked on entire files rather than picking only payment vouchers to conduct investigation on.

He insisted before Justice Inyang Ekwo that as Head of Service, he was not a signatory to the pension account of the Federal Government.

