Ex-IGP, Balogun, buried amidst tears in Osun

Osun-born former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Adedayo Balogun, has been buried in Ila-Orangun, Ila local Government Area of the state according to Islamic rites.

 

Recall that New Telegraph had two days ago reported the death of the Igbomina man at Reddington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos Nigeria, and also the activities of his burial slated was slated forSaturday.

The deceased, who was a little short of 75 years was buried amidst tears from a mammoth crowd and dignitaries including industrious sons and daughters of the town who were present at the burial.

Balogun was Inspector  General of the Nigeria Police Force between March, 2002 to January, 2005, and achieved major operational milestones including facilitating the establishment of the Police Mobile Force Training College, Ila-Orangun, Osun State.

A graduate of the University of Lagos and the University of Ibadan where he studied Political Science and Law respectively, the former IGP served in various administrative, operational, and investigative positions all around the country.

Late IGP Tafa, as he was fondly called, was a fellow of the National War College, as it was then called but now National Defence College, Abuja. He equally held many Masters Degrees, cutting across many academic and professional fields.

 

 

 

