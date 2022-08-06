Metro & Crime

Ex-IGP, Balogun, buried amidst tears in Osun

Former Inspector General of Police, Mustafa Adedayo Balogun has been buried in Ila-Orangun, Ila Local Government Area of Osun State.

The late IGP was too laid to rest in his country home on Saturday, according to Islamic rites.

Recall that New Telegraph had two days ago reported the death of the Igbomina man at Reddington Hospital, Lekki, Lagos Nigeria, and also the activities of his burial slated to hold on Saturday.

The deceased, who would have been 75 a few days to his death, was buried amidst tears.

A mammoth crowd and dignitaries were present at the burial, including industrious sons and daughters of the town.

 

