Ex-IGP, Tafa Balogun, begs police to return to duty

Former Inspector-General of Police, Tafa Balogun, has appealed to officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to return to their statutory duties after they were displaced from their stations during the #EndSARS protests.

The ex-IGP in a statement yesterday said it was time the police returned to their statutory duty of maintaining law and order with a view to providing security, securing lives and properties.

He said: “I urge all members of the Nigeria Police in our country to return to their duty posts and continue to provide the much needed security to our dear country, Nigeria; not minding the recent brutal attacks, arson, and acts of intimidation against the police.

“The Nigeria Police remains the first line of internal security as guaranteed by the Nigerian Constitution. Therefore, it behoves all and sundry not to betray the spirit of the constitution.

“I sincerely appeal and urge all my brothers and sisters in the Police Force to put the past behind us as the federal and the state governments as well as the police authorities are positively and aggressively addressing the unprecedented provocative attacks on the police institution. We all love you.

