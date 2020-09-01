Ex-IGP: Zulum’s one year compares with 8 years in office

The performance of Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum, in one year, compares with the kind of achievements governors record in eight years, Mohammed Abubakar, former Inspector-General of Police, also President, Alumni Association of the National Institute (AANI), has said.

The AANI is a nationwide umbrella body of former participants in the highly referred National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies in Kuru, Jos. The school is attended by highly selected leaders and policy makers annually. Abubakar led AANI’s executives and members on a solidarity visit to Governor Zulum in Maiduguri yesterday.

“We came to Borno to show our concern, to show our support, to show our solidarity so that the world will know, not only Nigeria, that we are with you and you are on the right path,” Abubakar said. “In one year, we have seen what you have achieved,

Our colleagues all over the country appreciate you. We appreciate the fact that your one year in office is just like eight years in office. You are doing everything to achieve peace, andpeopleareseeingit happening. You will succeed, by the grace of God, you will succeed.”

Abubakar said. The former IGP said AANI was deeply concerned with the security challenges facing the Borno State government. “We note with regret, the recent upsurge in attacks by the insurgents. The military and other security agencies are doing their best to contain the situation. They need our support, solidarity and prayers. May Almighty Allah bring a quick end to this very devastating situation.”

Like this: Like Loading...