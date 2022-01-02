Ex-Indomitable Lion, Eto’o ‘bares fangs’, suspend team staff

African football legend and former player of Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions, Samuel Eto’o Fils has suspended the liaison officer of the team, Ferdinand Makota.

Eto’o is the president of the Cameroon football federation, Fecafoot.

According to information from multiple sources, especially kick442 and sportglitz, the suspension order which took immediate effect, was dated December 31.

Ferdinand Makota, who occupies the post of deputy coordinator and Lions liaison officer, was accused of practices contrary to good morals, expected in the den of the Indomitable Lions.

Samuel Eto’o Fils’ release comes days after images of Ferdinand Makota in a sensual outfit in a play appeared on social media.

“Consequently, I inform you that as of this day and until further notice, you will be suspended from your functions of assistant coordinator of the male selection of “the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon”, a statement by Eto’o reportedly indicated.

Samuel Eto’o writes. Present in the den of the Indomitable Lions for a few days, due to the 2021 African Cup of Nations (AFCON), Ferdinand Makota could miss the competition scheduled from January 9 to February 6, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...