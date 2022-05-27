News

Ex-INEC commissioner, others to speak at symposium for Aregbesola at 65

A professor of Political Science at the Usman Dan Fodio University, Sokoto, Ilufoye Sarafa Ogundiya, and former National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Lai Olurode, have been slated to speak at a symposium in honour of the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola. Also expected to speak at the event to examine the 2023 general election and the state of Nigeria’s internal security include the Commandant General of the National Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr. Ahmed Abubakar Audi. A Senior Research Fellow at the Nigerian Institute of Social and Economic Research, NISER, Ibadan, Dr. Hakeem Tijani will also speak at the event.

According to a statement by Quadri Idowu, Administrative Executive, Proumou Media, Lagos, organisers of the event which holds virtually today, the symposium was put together to highlight security issues ahead of the 2023 general election and proffer solutions to some of the challenges. Idowu said: “In three years, we have provided the platform for scholars and other people of great ideas to come forward to share them using the platform of the birthday of the current Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola and former Governor of Osun.” The statement added that the programme is one of those conceived to celebrate Nigerians who have distinguished themselves in public service and have impacted in no small measures the growth of the country.

 

