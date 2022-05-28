Ex-INEC REC wins Plateau APC governorship ticket

Former INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner of Benue State, Dr. Nentanwe Yilwatda, has won the Plateau State APC governorship ticket. Yilwatda polled a total of 803 votes to beat four other aspirants during the primary elections held on Friday morning at Landfield Park Rayfield. Dr. Patrick Dakum came second with 70 votes while Sonny Tyoden polled 25 votes and David Dimka scored 7 votes. Other aspirants, who participated in the election, are Garba Pwul, SAN, scored two votes, Deputy Governor of Plateau State, Prof. Sonny Tyoden, 25 votes and Hon. Victor David Dimka, scored 7 Votes respectively.

