Ex-Inter director heaps plaudits on Osimhen

Amid several transfer rumour, Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, has continued to receive encomium from different corner after his impressive performance for Napoli so far this season. Bayern Munich, PSG and Real Madrid are some of the current suitors of the former Lille of France star and ex-Inter Milan director, Marco Branca, described the striker as a complete striker.

Osimhen cost Napoli an African and club-record transfer fee last year and is already being linked to another multi-million euro move away from Naples. Branca is convinced that Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen has become one of the best strikers in the world, justifying Napoli’s massive outlay on him last year.

The Super Eagles star only managed 10 goals in his debut season in Italy but has shone brighter under new coach Luciano Spalletti. “Osimhen is worth the money spent by Napoli because he has particular characteristics and more completeness than others,” Branca told Radio Kiss Kiss, as per Tutto Napoli. “He still has ample room for improvement in front of goal, but for physical structure, participation and quality, I think he is one of the strongest there is.”

