Sports

Ex-international slams Eagles goalies for costly errors

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Some comical errors have seen Nigeria concede a few cheap and costly goals in crucial matches lately Former Nigeria international Bassey Akpan has chided Super Eagles goalkeepers for their many mistakes that have cost the team dearly in recent matches.

Msakni’s long-range strike managed to creep past Maduka Okoye in goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January. It was the only goal Tunisia needed to knock Nigeria out of the tournament in the second round, despite a near-perfect group stage outing by the Eagles. There was more disappointment for Nigerians as goalkeeper Francis Uzoho fumbled a speculative Thomas Partey effort in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Ghana in March. That goal is the reason the Super Eagles will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The streak of error continued on Friday during Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with the Algeria B team in a test match in Constantine.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Tokyo 2020: Japan may be forced into U-turn over crowds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Japan could be forced to reverse a decision to allow up to 10,000 local sports fans to attend events at this summer’s Olympics, as a rebound in coronavirus cases has made it less likely that restrictions in place in Tokyo can be lifted, as planned, before the Games begin. The Tokyo 2020 organising committee […]
Sports

CBN Tennis Open: Defending champion bundled out

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The 2020 edition of the Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship has claimed its biggest casualty after tournament top seed and defending champion in the men’s singles Emmanuel Sylvester was knocked out on Thursday. Sylvester was shocked by seventh seed player, Musa Mohammed, who handed down a 6-7, 4-6, 4-2 retired as he bids […]
Sports

Qatar 2022 World Cup kicks off Nov 21

Posted on Author Nurudeen Obalola

…as FIFA releases fixtures schedule for Mundial The 2022 World Cup will be held in Qatar from 21 November to 18 December, world football governing body FIFA announced on Wednesday. The 2022 edition will be held in November and December, as against the normal June and July, in order to avoid the harsh Qatari summer, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica