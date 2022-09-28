Ex-international slams Eagles goalies for costly errors

Some comical errors have seen Nigeria concede a few cheap and costly goals in crucial matches lately Former Nigeria international Bassey Akpan has chided Super Eagles goalkeepers for their many mistakes that have cost the team dearly in recent matches.

Msakni’s long-range strike managed to creep past Maduka Okoye in goal during the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations in January. It was the only goal Tunisia needed to knock Nigeria out of the tournament in the second round, despite a near-perfect group stage outing by the Eagles. There was more disappointment for Nigerians as goalkeeper Francis Uzoho fumbled a speculative Thomas Partey effort in a crucial World Cup qualifier against Ghana in March. That goal is the reason the Super Eagles will not be at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The streak of error continued on Friday during Nigeria’s 2-2 draw with the Algeria B team in a test match in Constantine.

