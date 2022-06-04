Ex-international, Stanley Gumut: Factions ruined local basketball for benefits they get from int’l competitions

Former national men basketball team D’Tigers player Stanley Gumut has said the game died in the country five years ago because of the mismanagement of the past administrators which was compounded by the incessant crisis in the Nigeria Basketball Federation. Gumut, who was elected players representatives on the board of the NBBF last year, reacted to the removal of the women’s basketball team D’Tigress from the World Cup by the world-governing body FIBA on Thursday, saying it would afford the country the opportunity to reappraise the development of the game in the country with a view to doing the right thing.

He said those who have been managing the game were interested in attending international competitions to the detriment of the game locally. He said local players had been neglected because the domestic leagues were not running largely due to the leadership crisis that engulfed the federation in the past years.

He said he was fully behind the approval of the Federal Government on the banning of the country’s participation in international competitions for two years. He said: “In actual fact, Nigeria’s basketball has been on the ban for the last five years because there is nothing happening in the game within the period and I am not quite bothered that FIBA has now reacted the way they have done.

People that have been running the game were only interested in attending international competitions where they could get something. They are not interested in our league and that is why they are not bothered that both men’s and women’s leagues are not running again. Local players do not have the opportunity to play in the national team because there are no leagues from which they could be drafted. We now have national teams with players whose names we couldn’t even pronounce because they were brought from abroad.

I played for the national team as a homebased player, and some of us were drafted in the NBA from the league here, since 2016 when the last person was drafted from here, we haven’t had such thing again because there is no league on the ground. We care more about just the 12 players that will play in international competitions to the detriment of hundreds of local players who are now roaming the streets.

“Would FIBA dare say it would ban America? the NBA is the biggest basketball franchise in the world, why can’t we build our own league to be attractive? What have we done about developmental projects? Our U-16 and U-18 teams when last have they participated in major events? They don’t care because those ones are not going to bring immediate financial returns. “I think we now have the opportunity to look inwards and build from the scratch again; we can build our league and concentrate on developmental projects, when we are ready, we can rejoin FIBA.”

The former Kano Pillars player said the way out of the leadership crisis that has dogged the federation is for all the warring factions to be willing to sacrifice their ego and personal ambition in the interest of the game. “The Nigerian Olympics Committee and the Sports Ministry need to call all of these people and say everyone should forget about his ambition and agree on an election that will usher in a fresh NBBF board that will be accepted by everyone,” he said.

