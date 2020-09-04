News

Ex-Italian PM, Berlusconi, has double pneumonia, COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, in hospital after testing positive for coronavirus, has been diagnosed with the early stages of double pneumonia, ANSA news agency reported on Friday.
Double, or bilateral, pneumonia affects both lungs and can make breathing difficult. It has been seen in many cases of patients hospitalised with COVID-19, reports Reuters.
Berlusconi, 83, went to hospital in Milan “as a precaution” on Thursday night, two days after testing positive for the coronavirus, but his condition is not serious, his Forza Italia party said on Friday.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Beirut explosion: Lebanon’s government resigns

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Lebanon’s government has resigned amid mounting anger over the explosion on Tuesday that devastated parts of Beirut and left more than 200 people dead.   According to the BBC, the announcement was made in a national TV address by Prime Minister Hassan Diab yesterday evening. Many people have accused the country’s leaders of culpability through […]
News Top Stories

CBN debits banks N118bn for CRR default

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

T he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has debited 14 lenders N118billion for failing to meet Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) targets, Sunday Telegraph learnt yesterday.     The move comes two weeks after the apex bank collected N216.1bilion from 26 lenders for also failing to meet CRR targets and a month after it debited the […]
News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: