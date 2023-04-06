News Politics World News

Ex-Italian PM Diagnosed With Leukaemia

Posted on Author Boma Achenimie Comment(0)

Former Italian Prime Minister (PM), Silvio Berlusconi has been diagnosed with blood cancer on Wednesday, April 5.

The 86- year-old Berlusconi, who has been in and out of the hospital in recent years, is currently in Milan‘s San Raffaele Hospital where the diagnosis was carried out.

It was reported he was hospitalized with pneumonia after a diagnosis of leukemia and admitted into the hospital with heart problems and shortness of breath.

New Telegraph gathered that his condition at the moment is serious but stable and he’s currently undergoing intensive therapy to fight the disease.

Leukaemia is an aggressive and fast-acting cancer of the white blood cells.

The three-time Prime Minister is the leader of the Forza Italia party which makes up part of Italy’s ruling coalition.

He served as Prime Minister of Italy on three occasions, from 1994 to 1995, 2001 to 2006, and from 2008 to 2011.

Berlusconi who is worth an estimated $ 7 billion, however, does not currently have a role in government.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said, “Sincere and affectionate wishes for a speedy recovery to Silvio Berlusconi.

