News

Ex-IYC leader seeks NDDC’s supervision return to presidency

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta Comment(0)

Former President of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), Dr. Chris Ekiyor, has stressed the need for the Office of the President to take over the supervision of activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Ekiyor stated this yesterday against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis between the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Joi Nunieh. Ekiyor, who noted that it was a mistake to have placed the supervision of the Commission under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the first instance, however, regretted the level of irresponsibility displayed by the two interventionist agencies in the past few days. He said: “They have made a mockery of the leadership of our country; it shows the kind of leaders that have emerged. I cannot even say whether we are moving backward or forward.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Assembly begins Ondo dep gov’s impeachment process

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Nine lawmakers kick lAgboola: I’m not bothered There was shouting match among lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly yesterday over the move to impeach the embattled deputy governor of the state, Hon. Agboola Ajayi. During the plenary, 14 out of the 26 lawmakers signed the impeachment notice against Ajayi. According to the petition […]
News Top Stories

Eating more fruits, vegetables may lower type 2 diabetes risk

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Eating more fruits, vegetables and whole grain foods could lower the risk of type 2 diabetes, researchers in the United States (US) and the United Kingdom (UK) have revealed. According to findings of two new studies, a healthier diet of whole grains, fruits and vegetables along with regular physical activity, no smoking and maintaining a […]
News

AIRBOY SUSTAINS ‘DANCE’ CAMPAIGN ACROSS MEDIASPHERE

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Airboy is still on top of his game, no doubt. The ‘Dance’ crooner’s readiness for a clean sweep in an industry believed to be highly competitive is one that is fast taking shape.     Since the unveiling of his visuals for ‘Dance’, his latest studio effort. The Amapiano music style lover has suddenly […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: