Ex-IYC leader seeks NDDC’s supervision return to presidency

Former President of the Ijaw Youth Congress (IYC), Dr. Chris Ekiyor, has stressed the need for the Office of the President to take over the supervision of activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). Ekiyor stated this yesterday against the backdrop of the ongoing crisis between the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio and the immediate past Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Joi Nunieh. Ekiyor, who noted that it was a mistake to have placed the supervision of the Commission under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs in the first instance, however, regretted the level of irresponsibility displayed by the two interventionist agencies in the past few days. He said: “They have made a mockery of the leadership of our country; it shows the kind of leaders that have emerged. I cannot even say whether we are moving backward or forward.
