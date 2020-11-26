News

Ex-IYC president to Niger Delta govs: You’re docile

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Comment(0)

Against the backdrop of mining and selling the state’s gold by Zamfara State Government, the former Ijaw Youth Council (IYC) President, Udengs Eradiri, yesterday carpeted the governors of Niger Delta region for being docile.

This was as he asked whether President Muhammadu Buhari ever stopped any of the governors from establishing their own oil companies in the region. While speaking to New Telegraph in Yenagoa, he lamented that while Zamfara State Government was mining and selling the gold in the state, the proceeds from oil and gas explored in the Niger Delta region was being enjoyed by the generality of people of the country.

The IYC president, who said that the state was not selling any gold, explained that Zamfara State Government found out that gold was cheap and the governor decided to use the state’s funds to buy from local miners and domicile in the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). On Bayelsa State Oil Company, Eradiri said: “Look at the Bayelsa oil company. One governor will come, carry all his family and put them there. Another will come, remove those ones and put his people. Instead of adhering to the laid down procedure of NNPC that if you do not produce after a certain number of years, you will lose the licence, they are not.

“If the governors are serious, they would have put money down to buy oil from the local miners because these boys are supplying about 70 per cent of LGOs in Nigeria.” The former IYC leader, however, regretted that the region has fertile lands for agriculture, saying did President Buhari also stop the people of the region from setting up farms.

