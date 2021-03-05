News

Ex-Jonathan’s Media Aide, Ude, gives N8m scholarship to Abia students

A former Director of Communications under President Goodluck Jonathan, Chief Jackson Ude, has granted scholarship worth N8million to eight undergraduate beneficiaries in Nkporo, Ohafia Local Government of Abia State. The widely-travelled Journalist has also promised to grant another N8million scholarship at the end of the year 2021.

He said the eight students were selected based on academic excellence and hardship. Speaking to Journalists, Ude, a U.S-based Nigerian-American said next batch of the scholarship would come under Mary and Ude-Jack Foundation, a foundation he set up in remembrance of his late parents. Ude said his parents were so much in love with education but never had an opportunity to acquire formal education due to financial difficulty. He said: “My parents loved education, but they never acquired the formal education because they were poor and did not have any support to do that.”

