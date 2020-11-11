News

Ex-Kaduna gov, Balarabe Musa, laid to rest

The remains of Alhaji Abdulkadir Balarabe Musa, second Republic Governor of Kaduna State, have been laid to rest in Kaduna.
The burial was preceded by a funeral prayer led by Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, at Sultan Bello Central Mosque, Kaduna
The Sultan Bello Mosque open ground was filled with people from within and outside the Kaduna metropolis who came to pay their last respect to the one who has been described as the defender and voice of the masses.
The funeral prayer conducted immediately after the Asri (early evening prayer), was also attended by two former Governors, Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi and Mukhtar Ramalan Yero, while the incumbent Governor Nasir El-Rufai, who was said to have travelled out of the country, was represented by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Balarabe Abbas Lawal.

