Ex-Lagos commissioner, Kehinde Bamigbetan, loses nephew to COVID-19

Former Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan has lost his nephew Oladotun Bamigbetan to COVID-19.

Bamigbetan, in a Facebook post on Monday, narrated how the family got to know of Oladotun’s death.

The ex-commissioner said he volunteered to drive the deceased’s father to see Oladotun last Saturday because he (Oladotun) had been unreachable since Thursday, January 28.

They both found Oladotun, 40, dead on his bed.

“What has become clear in the last 24 hours is that he had taken a COVID-19 test and was positive. He was placed on drugs by the doctor. He was taking his drugs religiously. So what happened? What went wrong? How did sleep lead to death? Why did he think it was something he could handle? Perhaps he didn’t want to put everyone on edge. So many questions of omission and commission that we must leave to God, the omniscient, the All-Knowing. He giveth and taketh,” he wrote.

The former commissioner described his late nephew as “a First Class material whose expertise attracted top firms such as Deloitte and KPMG. Gentle, hardworking and easy-going.”

A short statement posted on the deceased’s Instagram page by the family indicated he died on Friday, January 29.

“The Bamigbetan family will like to announce the passing to glory of their son and brother Oladotun Bamigbetan,” the statement read.

