Metro & Crime

Ex-Lagos commissioner, Kehinde Bamigbetan, loses nephew to COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Former Lagos Commissioner for Information and Strategy Kehinde Bamigbetan has lost his nephew Oladotun Bamigbetan to COVID-19.
Bamigbetan, in a Facebook post on Monday, narrated how the family got to know of Oladotun’s death.
The ex-commissioner said he volunteered to drive the deceased’s father to see Oladotun last Saturday because he (Oladotun) had been unreachable since Thursday, January 28.
They both found Oladotun, 40, dead on his bed.
“What has become clear in the last 24 hours is that he had taken a COVID-19 test and was positive. He was placed on drugs by the doctor. He was taking his drugs religiously. So what happened? What went wrong? How did sleep lead to death? Why did he think it was something he could handle? Perhaps he didn’t want to put everyone on edge. So many questions of omission and commission that we must leave to God, the omniscient, the All-Knowing. He giveth and taketh,” he wrote.
The former commissioner described his late nephew as “a First Class material whose expertise attracted top firms such as Deloitte and KPMG. Gentle, hardworking and easy-going.”
A short statement posted on the deceased’s Instagram page by the family indicated he died on Friday, January 29.
“The Bamigbetan family will like to announce the passing to glory of their son and brother Oladotun Bamigbetan,” the statement read.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Pastor allegedly defiles 12-year-old girl in Ogun

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni

Police in Ogun State have arrested 54-year-old Niyi Omowodun for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl (name withheld). The incident was said to have happened at Itele Ota in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government Area of the state. The suspect, who claimed to be a pastor, allegedly lured the teenager into an uncompleted building in the area where […]
Metro & Crime

One Million Boys’ leader, Ebila, killed in Ibadan

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo IBADAN

Alleged leader of an Ibadanbased terror group, “One Million Boys,” Biola Ebila, has been killed. Ebila, who was declared wanted a few months ago by the Oyo State Police Command, was killed around Olomi area of Ibadan yesterday afternoon.   The deceased was declared wanted by the police for his alleged involvement in the murder […]
Metro & Crime

Man in court for stealing yam in Ekiti

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 46-year-old man, Idris Hammed, accused of stealing 847 tubers of yam, on Wednesday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ado Ekiti. The police charged Hammed with four counts bordering on theft. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Monica Ikebuilo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on August 9, in Omuo-Ekiti. She alleged […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica