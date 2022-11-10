Ex-Lagos deputy gov lauds Buhari on naira redesigning

Former Lagos State Deputy Governor Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the move by the Federal Government to redesign the naira. Ojikutu in a statement issued by her media office in Lagos yesterday also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele for the initiative and the secrecy surrounding the decision to release the new currency. According to her, this has helped to forestall those who have stashed away the current notes. She urged that the process should be strictly monitored to avoid insider abuse, sabotaging the laudable exercise to strengthen the naira.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...