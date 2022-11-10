News

Ex-Lagos deputy gov lauds Buhari on naira redesigning

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue Comment(0)

Former Lagos State Deputy Governor Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on the move by the Federal Government to redesign the naira. Ojikutu in a statement issued by her media office in Lagos yesterday also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele for the initiative and the secrecy surrounding the decision to release the new currency. According to her, this has helped to forestall those who have stashed away the current notes. She urged that the process should be strictly monitored to avoid insider abuse, sabotaging the laudable exercise to strengthen the naira.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

At last, Abiodun signs Anti-Open Grazing Bill into law

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Barely two months after the Ogun State House of Assembly passed the Anti- Open grazing bill, Governor Dapo Abiodun yesterday signed the bill into law. The Southern Governors’ Forum at their meeting in Asaba, Delta State, in May directed memberstoinitiatethe law as part of moves to check insecurity in the region. The forum also gave […]
News

Police, soldiers killed 115, arrested 500 in S’East within four months – AI

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Amnesty International (AI) has claimed police and soldiers killed no fewer than 115 people in the South-East within four months after violence erupted in the region. The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its armed wing Eastern Security Network (ESN) were said to behind the violence, a claim the separatist group denied. In a statement […]
News Top Stories

FG to govs: Stop taxing miners in your states

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

FEC approves N8.49bn to procure COVID-19 items The Federal Government has warned state governors to stop imposition and collection of taxes from miners in their states. This was part of the resolution of the 11th virtual Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday. The Council also approved the sum of N8.49 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica