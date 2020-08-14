Ex-Lagos Perm Sec, Coker, dies at 97

Gbajabiamila, Sanwo-Olu pay tributes

A former Permanent Secretary in Lagos, Chief Nathaniel Folarin Coker, has died. He was 97. The father of a former Commissioner for Tourism, Art and Culture, Folarin Coker (Jnr), passed away on Wednesday in Lagos during a brief illness. The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, have described Coker’s death as a great loss to Lagos State and Nigeria as a whole. Gbajabiamila said Coker was a role model to the upcoming generation. According to him, the elder statesman left his footprints in the sand of time.

He said: “Losing a father is a painful thing. I join millions of Nigerians, especially Lagosians, to condole with the Coker family on this painful loss. Chief Coker was different things to different people.” On his part, Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Mr. Gboyega Akosile, yesterday, said Coker was one of the front-runners in the race towards making Lagos a leading state in Nigeria and the West Africa sub-region. He said the late Coker’s contributions to the state’s public service as permanent secretary in different ministries were exemplary.

The governor added that the late administrator effectively combined work and social life in a way that impacted the state positively. He said: “The late Folarin Coker lived a very good life. His demise, though a great loss to our dear state, should be celebrated. He served Lagos meritoriously as a public servant in various capacities, contributing his quota to the growth narratives of Lagos. “The late Chief Coker was also a socialite of note.

I remember that as a young man, I always admired his candour whenever he spoke at social gatherings. He was a representation of the true spirit of Lagos. “His service to our dear state as permanent secretary took him to various ministries such as Education; Youth, Sports and Social Development, Trade, Mines and Natural Resources as well as the Ministry of Information and Tourism, where he contributed meaningfully to the better and bigger Lagos narrative. “I pray for his soul to find peace with his creator. May God grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

