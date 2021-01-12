Metro & Crime

Ex-Lagos State CP Abubakar Tsav’s wife dies

The wife of former Lagos State Commissioner of Police and Commissioner at the Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Alhaji Abubakar Tsav, Mama Amina Kwaghhemba Tsav is dead.

 

Amina Tsav died barely six months after her husband, Alhaji Tsav died after a long battle with diabetes and High Blood Pressure.

 

A source close to Tsav’s family, who broke the news to New Telegraph in Makurdi, the capital of Benue State Tuesday but pleaded anonymity, said Mama Kwaghhemba died after a brief illness.

The source said, the deceased, who died at the Federal Medical Center in Keffi, Nasarawa State, left behind seven children, several grandchildren and great grand children.

 

He disclosed that she will be buried according to Christian rites at her husband’s village in Vandeikya Local Government Area of Benue State.

