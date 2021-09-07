Ex-LASU VC to deliver UNIOSUN’s 10th convocation lecture

The immediate past Vice-Chancellor of Lagos State University (LASU), Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, is expected to deliver the 10th convocation lecture of Osun State University (UNIOSUN), Osogbo, Osun State.

The lecture entitled; “Harnessing Intergenerational Opportunities for Inclusive Growth and Development,” is expected to be delivered on September 21 at the Olagunsoye Oyinlola Auditorium, Osogbo main campus of the state-owned institution. The lecture, according to the university, will be held physically and virtually with only specially invited guests expected to attend the physical lecture. Fagbohun served as the eighth substantive VC of LASU from January 2016 to January 2021. In a related development, Lagos State Deputy Governor Femi Hamzat is expected to chair the third LASU Research Fair today.

Meanwhile, Prof. Akin Osibogun of the Department of Community Health and Primary Health Care, University of Lagos College of Medicine will deliver the keynote address of the fair, which will be held at the Makanjuola Lecture Theatre, Ojo main campus of the university.

