Ex-lawmaker accuses APC of assassination plot

A former Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) member in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Ekundayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima) has cried out over an alleged attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to assassinate him using sponsored thugs.

The PDP lawmaker claimed that the armed thugs allegedly invaded his hotel in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday on an alleged instruction of the ruling party, saying the thugs were allegedly sent by the state government to assassinate him and other loyalists of former Governor Ayodele Fayose. He said: “It is strange that up till now, no arrest of any of these assailants has been made.

I have written petition to the Inspector General of Police and copied the Commissioner of Police here in Ekiti.” But in a swift reaction, Special Assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on New Media and Public Communication, Mr. Segun Dipe described the allegation as laughable. Dipe said: “Fayemi doesn’t mingle with thugs. He is an intellectual. This man in question accusing the governor, what is his weight politically that Fayemi will be contending with him. I am sure Fayemi doesn’t even know him. For what reason would Fayemi go after him?”

