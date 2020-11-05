News

Ex-lawmaker accuses APC of assassination plot

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

A former Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) member in the Ekiti State House of Assembly, Mr. Ekundayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima) has cried out over an alleged attempt by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state to assassinate him using sponsored thugs.

The PDP lawmaker claimed that the armed thugs allegedly invaded his hotel in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday on an alleged instruction of the ruling party, saying the thugs were allegedly sent by the state government to assassinate him and other loyalists of former Governor Ayodele Fayose. He said: “It is strange that up till now, no arrest of any of these assailants has been made.

I have written petition to the Inspector General of Police and copied the Commissioner of Police here in Ekiti.” But in a swift reaction, Special Assistant to Governor Kayode Fayemi on New Media and Public Communication, Mr. Segun Dipe described the allegation as laughable. Dipe said: “Fayemi doesn’t mingle with thugs. He is an intellectual. This man in question accusing the governor, what is his weight politically that Fayemi will be contending with him. I am sure Fayemi doesn’t even know him. For what reason would Fayemi go after him?”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Bomb survivors lament Japan not doing enough for nuke ban

Posted on Author Reporter

  Hiroshima on Thursday marked the 75th anniversary of the U.S. atomic bombing on August 6, 1945, the world’s first nuclear attack. The bombing destroyed the city and killed 140,000 people, mostly civilians and including many children. The U.S. dropped a second bomb three days later on Nagasaki, killing another 70,000. Japan surrendered on August […]
News Top Stories

Int’l passengers to arrive five hours before departure –FAAN

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

T he Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), on Saturday, held dry run simulation exercises at domestic terminals of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja and Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, respectively. The exercise, which was aimed at assessing the readiness of the airports for reopening post COVID-19, was witnessed by the Ministers of Aviation, Senator […]
News

World’s top 10 sustainable places to stay (2)

Posted on Author Our Reporters

CONTINUED FROM LAST WEEK Park royal on Pickering – Singapore With 15,000 square metres of greenery and a cutting-edge design, the PARKROYAL is equally impressive in what it does and doesn’t do. This LEED-certified masterpiece saves 32.5 Olympicsized swimming pools’ worth of water annually and could power an estimated 680 households with the energy saved […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: