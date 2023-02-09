Ex-lawmaker to present 2 books, flays distortion of history

A former member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Joseph Agbo Ugwumba, has declared that the wars and communal conflicts in some parts of Igboland could be attributed to distortions of history by foreigners and wrong classification of some communities as aborigines, and others as slaves or outcasts.

Ugwumba disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Enugu, capital of Enugu State, about the proposed public presentation of his two books. The two books are entitled: “Invasion of Indigenous Nikeland by the Igala, Izzi-Okpoto and Aro: Ugwogo Nike Past, Present and Future (A story of a people swallowed by a Toad;” and “Local Government Administrative System in Nigeria: Reflections on the Creation of Enugu East Local Government Area.” The two-term lawmaker, who represented Enugu- East Constituency at the state House of Assembly from 2012 to 2018, said that the book presentation would take place on Saturday February 11 at Ugwogo Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...