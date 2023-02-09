News

Ex-lawmaker to present 2 books, flays distortion of history

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma Comment(0)

A former member of Enugu State House of Assembly, Joseph Agbo Ugwumba, has declared that the wars and communal conflicts in some parts of Igboland could be attributed to distortions of history by foreigners and wrong classification of some communities as aborigines, and others as slaves or outcasts.

Ugwumba disclosed this yesterday while addressing journalists in Enugu, capital of Enugu State, about the proposed public presentation of his two books. The two books are entitled: “Invasion of Indigenous Nikeland by the Igala, Izzi-Okpoto and Aro: Ugwogo Nike Past, Present and Future (A story of a people swallowed by a Toad;” and “Local Government Administrative System in Nigeria: Reflections on the Creation of Enugu East Local Government Area.” The two-term lawmaker, who represented Enugu- East Constituency at the state House of Assembly from 2012 to 2018, said that the book presentation would take place on Saturday February 11 at Ugwogo Nike, Enugu East Local Government Area.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

We didn’t import bad product-Duke Oil, Oando tell Reps

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

Two oil companies, Duke Oil and Oando Plc have denied culpability in the importation of the contaminated fuel that caused crisis in the nation’s oil sector in the past few weeks. The companies made their position known before the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream) investigating the circumstances of the unhealthy situation, yesterday, […]
News

Edwin Clark endorses Obi for president, calls him ‘best hope of new Nigeria’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Chief Edwin Clark, Ijaw national leader and convener of PANDEF, has endorsed Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) for president. He made the endorsement yesterday at a media briefing in his residence in Abuja.   Clark urged Nigerians, irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliation, to back Obi because he is the “best hope […]
News

Marwa rules out legalisation of cannabis as agency convicts 1,630 in 8 months, seizes over N100b drugs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says Buhari agrees to build barracks for NDLEA personnel Chairman/Chief Executive of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd), has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has agreed to build barracks to house officials of the agency across the country to ensure their safety. Marwa made this disclosure yesterday while briefing […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica