Ex-lawmaker urges Buhari to address Ortom’s allegations

A former lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, Segun Olulade, has said that the agitations of Nigerians on the insecurity of lives and property in the country are genuine and deserved a quick response by President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. While reacting to the spate of killings across the country, Olulade charged Buhari to particularly respond to the sensitive allegations coming from Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State over plans to encourage Fulanis to take over the country by his government.

Olulade said that: “The allegation made by governor Ortom is critical to our co-existence as a nation, therefore, it cannot be disregarded or left unattended to by President Buhari. “Silence over such indictment is unacceptable to the Nigerian masses. The Commander- in-Chief is the highest security officer in the land, and as such, he needs to make a frantic statement on such a weighty allegation and general security matters.

“His silence over the matter, and of course, persistent silence over critical security matters, is dangerous signals to national unity.’’ The lawmaker also commended Senator Smart Adeyemi for his boldness at expressing his position on current security lapses in the nation despite being a member of the ruling party, saying “that is democracy.”

