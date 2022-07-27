News

Ex-leader Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka – Official

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to the country from Singapore, a Sri Lankan lawmaker says.

Cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday that Rajapaksa was not in hiding but the date of his return was not known, reports the BBC.

The former leader fled Sri Lanka after mass unrest over an economic crisis.

Many protesters say he mishandled the nation’s finances, leading to soaring prices of essential goods.

Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka on July 13 for the Maldives, before making his way to Singapore on July 14.

He submitted his resignation shortly after his arrival, which was formally accepted by the Sri Lankan cabinet on July 15.

The former president travelled with his wife and two bodyguards. He no longer has legal immunity as a head of state.

Singapore says the ousted president did not ask for political asylum when he arrived.

Rajapaksa had been initially granted a 14-day visa for his stay in Singapore. But that has now been extended another 14 days, Singapore local media reported on Wednesday.

Speculation has since swirled about his possible plans, with some suggesting he might move to the United Arab Emirates.

However Bloomberg quoted an unnamed Sri Lankan official as saying Rajapaksa was keen to return to Colombo.

“To my knowledge he is expected to come back,” Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday.

Sri Lankans blame Rajapaksa’s administration for their worst economic crisis in decades.

They have been struggling with months of daily power cuts and shortages of basics like fuel, food and medicines.

Rajapaksa has been replaced as president by his close ally Ranil Wickremesinghe – he was voted in by lawmakers last week but is deeply unpopular among Sri Lankans.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

VP: Again, PDP may ignore S’East as odds favour Wike

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike is highly favoured as running mate to the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), AlhajiAtikuAbubakar. Wike was reportedly favoured by a select committee set up by the party to shortlist likely running mate to the presidential candidate.   A source at the meeting disclosed that the Rivers State […]
News

I’ll tackle insecurity technologically – Akpabio

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Former governor of Akwa Ibom State and All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Godswill Akpabio, has assured Nigerians that if elected president, the problem of insecurity bedevilling the nation would be a thing of the past. Akpabio while addressing Adamawa State APC delegates in Yola, promised that as President, the issue of ‘insecurity would be […]
News

India posts daily rise of 132,364 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

…as shares slip after central bank holds rates steady India reported on Friday 132,364 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 2,713. The tally of infections stood at 28.6 million and the death toll at 340,702, the health ministry said. Meanwhile, Indian shares inched lower on Friday after the country’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica