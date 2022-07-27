Ex-leader Rajapaksa to return to Sri Lanka – Official

Sri Lanka’s former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa is expected to return to the country from Singapore, a Sri Lankan lawmaker says.

Cabinet spokesperson Bandula Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday that Rajapaksa was not in hiding but the date of his return was not known, reports the BBC.

The former leader fled Sri Lanka after mass unrest over an economic crisis.

Many protesters say he mishandled the nation’s finances, leading to soaring prices of essential goods.

Rajapaksa left Sri Lanka on July 13 for the Maldives, before making his way to Singapore on July 14.

He submitted his resignation shortly after his arrival, which was formally accepted by the Sri Lankan cabinet on July 15.

The former president travelled with his wife and two bodyguards. He no longer has legal immunity as a head of state.

Singapore says the ousted president did not ask for political asylum when he arrived.

Rajapaksa had been initially granted a 14-day visa for his stay in Singapore. But that has now been extended another 14 days, Singapore local media reported on Wednesday.

Speculation has since swirled about his possible plans, with some suggesting he might move to the United Arab Emirates.

However Bloomberg quoted an unnamed Sri Lankan official as saying Rajapaksa was keen to return to Colombo.

“To my knowledge he is expected to come back,” Gunawardena told reporters on Tuesday.

Sri Lankans blame Rajapaksa’s administration for their worst economic crisis in decades.

They have been struggling with months of daily power cuts and shortages of basics like fuel, food and medicines.

Rajapaksa has been replaced as president by his close ally Ranil Wickremesinghe – he was voted in by lawmakers last week but is deeply unpopular among Sri Lankans.

