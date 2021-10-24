Ex-LG boss opens Mosque in late wife’s honour

A former Chairman of Oshodi/Isolo Local Government Area of Lagos State, Hon. Afeez Ipesa-Balogun, on Friday commissioned a mosque in memory of his late wife, Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun, who died in the United States in 2019. The Monsurat Ipesa-Balogun Central Mosque, named Masjid Monsurat Ipesa- Balogun, and located at Ogunderu Eletu Street, Awoyaya, in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area of the state, was officially open for worshipping, according to a statement signed by the former Chairman and made available to the media. The Mosque project, he said, was started by his late wife, mother of four, who was a pharmacist, before her untimely death on March 15, 2019, at Castleway, Indianapolis, United States of America. Ipesa-Balogun, also a former member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, said he completed the mosque as part of the wishes of his late wife before she passed on, even as he thanked family members and friends for ensuring that the wish was realised.
