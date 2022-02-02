Metro & Crime

Ex-LG chair, 4 others abducted in Ekiti

…charcoal burners among victims

Kidnappers again struck in Ekiti State as a former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Prince Bamgboye Adegoroye, and four others were abducted by gunmen. Adegoroye is a chieftain of the Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition SWAGA in Ekiti State.

The Chairman, Ifesowapo Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) of Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Akerele told journalists yesterday in Ado-Ekiti that Adegoroye and one other in his vehicle, were kidnapped along Isan-Iludun road on Monday evening. Akerele said they were abducted and taken to an unknown destination around 7.30pm after being seized along that route. “We learnt that the former local government chairman and one other occupant of his car were driving along that route when his car was shot at suddenly by gunmen who hid inside the bush. “They had to stop because the gunshot hit their car and it was at that spot that they were abducted and we have not heard whether the family have been contacted.”

 

Our Reporters

