Ex-LG Chairman, four others abducted in Ekiti

…charcoal burners also whistled away by gunmen

Adewumi Ademiju, Ado-Ekiti

Kidnappers have struck again in Ekiti State as a former Chairman of Ilejemeje Local Goverment Area of the state, Prince  Bamgboye Adegoroye, and four others had been abducted by gunmen.

Adegoroye is a topnotch  of the Southwest Agenda for Tinubu 2023 presidential ambition (SWAGA) in Ekiti.

The Chairman, Ifesowapo Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Ekiti State, Mr. Kayode Akerele told journalists Tuesday in Ado-Ekiti that Adegoroye and one other in his vehicle, were kidnapped along Isan-Iludun road on Monday evening.

Akerele said they were abducted and taken to an unknown destination around 7.30pm after being seized along that route.

“We learnt that the former local government Chairman and one other occupant of of his car were driving along that route when his car was shot at suddenly by gunmen who hid inside the bush.

“They had to stop because the gunshot hit their car and it was at that spot that they were abducted and we have not heard whether the family had been contacted,” he said.

Also speaking on another abduction, the Chairman of Ero Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Mr. Akin Alebiosu, said three charcoal burners, were also kidnapped at Ikun- Ekiti around 6.30pm the same day.

Alebiosu revealed that  the leader of the charcoal burners identified as ‘Olu’, who is an indigene of Ikun-Ekiti, and other victims were at the Ero River basin for their business when the incident happended.

 

