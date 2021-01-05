Education

Ex-LG commission chair donates lab to LASPOTECH

The former Chairman of Lagos State Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Babatunde Rotinwa has donated a well-equipped Statistical Laboratory to the Mathematics and Statistics Department of the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH), Ikorodu, Lagos, as part of his contribution to the development of the department.

Rotinwa, Fellow of the polytechnic, was recently conferred with the Fellowship Award of the institution in recognition of his contribution to the growth of the polytechnic, Lagos State and humanity in general.

The laboratory, located at the School of Technology Complex, Ikorodu, and equipped with 49 nos of 3-inone computer systems, two Chillers, one Projector with Digital Board, 49 computer chairs and tables, 49 stools, one office table and chair was formally handed to the polytechnic management during the inauguration of the facility. While inaugurating the laboratory, the Acting Rector, Mr. Olumide Metilelu, said that the donation of the laboratory would go a long way in earning the polytechnic the long anticipated HND accreditation in Mathematics and Statistics at the next Resource Visitation by the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) accreditation team.

Metilelu, who expressed gratitude on behalf of the polytechnic to the donor for the kind gesture, appealed to well-meaning individuals and corporate organisations to also assist the polytechnic with laudable projects that would enhance and improve education offered in the institution.

The donor, Rotinwa in his remarks, said the donation was part of his contribution towards the development of the polytechnic, noting that the polytechnic had made significant strides in the area of technological education.

The Head of Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Dr. Asimi Amalare, lauded the donor and assured him that the laboratory would be put to good use, even as he solicited more donation of equipment to the department.

In another development, an alumnus of the polytechnic has emerged the Second Best Overall candidate in the Institute of Chartered Accountant of Nigeria (ICAN) Professional Examination. “Sanu Oluwadamilare, an alumnus of the polytechnic, who is currently on oneyear compulsory National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Scheme has emerged the second best overall in the ICAN Professional Examination conducted in March/July 2020.

Oluwadamilare graduated from the Accountancy Department, School of Management and Business Studies (SMBS) in the 2018/2019 academic session. The Chartered Accountant, according to a statement by the Public Relations Officer for the polytechnic, Lanre Kuye, received his award for academic excellence at the prize-giving ceremony held at the ICAN Centre, Lagos.

