Ex-LNG boss to head Nigerian tech varsity

A former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Babs Jolayemi Omotowa, has been appointed as the President of the proposed Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM). His appointment takes effect from April 25, 2022.

He is a renowned global leader with over 25 years of experience in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Norway and Nigeria, where he has held several senior executive positions. Babs was born into a family of educators and is a former Global President of the UK Institute of Procurement and Supply in London.

He is a seasoned professional in the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry. He brings an industry background to the office of the NUTM President that is patterned after many highly ranked universities around the world that are broadening their horizon by appointing accomplished business leaders as their presidents.

Prior to joining NUTM, Babs was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, where he led NLNG to become the highest corporate tax-paying organisation in sub-Saharan Africa and earned record revenues ($40 billion during his tenure). He was instrumental in the provision of $12 million engineering laboratory support for six universities in Nigeria and N60 billion support to the Federal Government towards the construction of the Bonny-Bodo Road.

Babs also led the Shell upstream energy transition strategy and delivered a 25 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions towards the company’s climate change ambitions. As President of NUTM, Babs will be responsible for strategy execution and establishing NUTM as the leading higher learning institution in Africa that is focused on technology and management.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Governing Board, NUTM, Dr. Okechukwu Enelemah, said: “After two successful cohorts of our pilot initiative, the NUTM Scholars Programme (NSP), we are delighted to consolidate our commitment to delivering our mission with this appointment. “Babs’ appointment represents a significant milestone in NUTM’s journey. “The institution’s mission of delivering higher education excellence and nurturing of innovative and entrepreneurial leaders to create impact in Africa, will be enabled by his transformative leadership and core values of integrity, excellence, courage, and social responsibility.”

