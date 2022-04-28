Business

Ex-LNG boss to head Nigerian tech varsity

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo Comment(0)

A former Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, Dr. Babs Jolayemi Omotowa, has been appointed as the President of the proposed Nigerian University of Technology and Management (NUTM). His appointment takes effect from April 25, 2022.

He is a renowned global leader with over 25 years of experience in the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, Norway and Nigeria, where he has held several senior executive positions. Babs was born into a family of educators and is a former Global President of the UK Institute of Procurement and Supply in London.

He is a seasoned professional in the upstream and midstream oil and gas industry. He brings an industry background to the office of the NUTM President that is patterned after many highly ranked universities around the world that are broadening their horizon by appointing accomplished business leaders as their presidents.

Prior to joining NUTM, Babs was Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Nigeria LNG Limited, where he led NLNG to become the highest corporate tax-paying organisation in sub-Saharan Africa and earned record revenues ($40 billion during his tenure). He was instrumental in the provision of $12 million engineering laboratory support for six universities in Nigeria and N60 billion support to the Federal Government towards the construction of the Bonny-Bodo Road.

Babs also led the Shell upstream energy transition strategy and delivered a 25 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions towards the company’s climate change ambitions. As President of NUTM, Babs will be responsible for strategy execution and establishing NUTM as the leading higher learning institution in Africa that is focused on technology and management.

Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Governing Board, NUTM, Dr. Okechukwu Enelemah, said: “After two successful cohorts of our pilot initiative, the NUTM Scholars Programme (NSP), we are delighted to consolidate our commitment to delivering our mission with this appointment. “Babs’ appointment represents a significant milestone in NUTM’s journey. “The institution’s mission of delivering higher education excellence and nurturing of innovative and entrepreneurial leaders to create impact in Africa, will be enabled by his transformative leadership and core values of integrity, excellence, courage, and social responsibility.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Stakeholders fault Customs’ cargo classification

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE

Importers have said that the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS’) highhandedness in addressing valuation and classification of cargoes will continue to hinder ease of doing business at the ports, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports Over the year, wrong classification of cargoes by importers and agents has posed challenges to efficient service delivery at the nation’s seaports. Misguided classification […]
Business

Retirees seek upward review of pension

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Meanwhile, federal pensioners have lodged a passionate appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to speedily approve the upward review of the federal pensions, as the harsh economic realities in the country were worsening the degradation of their quality of life. Chairman, South West Zonal Congress of Federal Pensioners in Federal Colleges of Education, Dr Stephen Fatusin, […]
Business

76% investors to grow African investments

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Global investors are set to see a significant increase in their African investments, with 76 per cent either studying the markets, preparing for entry or readying to deploy additional investments into the continent according to the “World to Africa” report. The report is an industry-wide study conducted by Standard Bank Group and the ValueExchange, in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica