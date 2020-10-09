Ex-LP candidate tasks youths on good conduct

A former governorship candidate on the platform the Labour Party in Osun State, Babatunde Loye, has urged youths to resist being used as tools in the hands of politicians before, during and after the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State.

Besides, he warned the youths against moves by politicians to get them involved in electoral violence, urging them to demand that the politicians and their children should lead the way.

Loye, who gave the charge in a statement made available to journalists yesterday in Ado-Ekiti entitled “No politician is worth losing your life for,” lauded all the gubernatorial candidates for committing themselves to ensuring peace during the election by signing a peace accord.

According to him, the electorate, especially the youths should resist being used for thuggery, saying the ambition of any politicians did not worth dying for. Loye said: “As the political atmosphereinOndobecomes tense ahead of the Saturday election, I urged the youths notbetoolsinthehand of these desperatepoliticians.

Like this: Like Loading...