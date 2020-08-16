Metro & Crime

Ex-MACBAN boss to Ortom: Make case for River Benue seaport, not giving AK47s to citizens

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on Ex-MACBAN boss to Ortom: Make case for River Benue seaport, not giving AK47s to citizens

 

Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Erstwhile National Coordinator of the Fulani Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Benue State chapter, Alhaji Garus Gololo, Sunday advised Governor Samuel Ortom to continue to agitate for the dredging of River Benue in order to become a seaport rather than calling on the Federal Government to grant licenses to responsible citizens to hold weapons like AK47s.
Governor Ortom had last week urged: “The Federal Government to grant licences to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons such as AK47s to deter criminals from attacking innocent and helpless Nigerians”.
He said: “The policy should be backed by a strict legal framework to prevent illegal possession of arms by the citizenry without exception.”
But Alhaji Gololo reacting to Ortom’s position in an interview with journalists in Makurdi, stated that government’s granting of licenses to those he (Ortom) described as “responsible citizens” to hold sophisticated weapons like Ak47s to protect themselves, would not end killings and other criminal activities in the country.
The APC chieftain maintained that possessing arms by individuals in Nigeria would rather worsen the security situation.
“It is very wrong for number one citizen like Governor Ortom, who is supposed to make peace and ensure that there is unity, to start making inciting comments by telling the Federal Government to give licenses to responsible citizens to carry sophisticated weapons such as AK47s.
“In a society like ours in Nigeria, how do you know that this person is responsible and so he should be allowed to bear arms. If everyone should have a gun in his or her house, it means that the society will no longer be safe.
“Ortom should advocate for the dredging of the River Benue to become a seaport instead of calling on government to allow people to acquire and possess guns. Is that the problem of Nigeria?
“Ortom should provide fertilizers to farmers to go to their farms and make other farming implements available to Benue citizens to enhance agricultural development rather that agitating for individuals to acquire guns licenses,” he argued.
Alluding to the proposed Miyetti Allah Vigilante Group, which Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore said is embedded in the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN) and functional in Benue and 35 other states of the federation, Alhaji Gololo noted that the establishment of such outfit would be the best thing to happen to any Fulani socio-cultural group.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Kwara Chief of Staff dies of coronavirus

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Chief of Staff to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, Aminu Adisa Logun, has died of coronavirus. The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. He said: “Logun, an industrialist, a public intellectual, and an elder statesman, died Tuesday evening of complications from COVID-19. He died only […]
Metro & Crime

Rider drugged by motorcycle snatching gang in Ogun still sleeping three days after

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested arrested a two man robbery gang who specialised in drugging their victims before dispossessing them of their motorcycles. The spokesman of the Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, disclosed that the gang was smashed on Monday. The two male suspects, Chidi Umeh, 40, and Obinna Onyebuchi, 28, were arrested […]
Metro & Crime

NGO charts way forward in education for a post COVID-19 relevance, significance

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Even as the Covid-19 pandemic rages on and the government is yet to determine when schools will be opened after four months compulsory stay-at-home by the students, a Non-governmental Organisation, Carisma4U  has revealed the importance of having strong science and engineering programmes in African nations.   The NGO, is working with the vision of creating […]

%d bloggers like this: