Ex-Milad, envoy, 9 others bid for Enugu APC chairmanship position

No less than 11 (eleven) persons, including former Military Administrator of Gombe State, Group Capt. Joe Orji (rtd), and Ambassador Fidel Ayogu, former Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Uganda, at the weekend declared their interest to contest the chairmanship position of the party in Enugu state.

Orji, had before now contested the governorship election of the state as well as the Enugu West Senatorial election on the platform of the APC. This is even as the outgoing state chairman of the party, Dr. Ben Nwoye, declared that nobody will manipulate the congresses in the state and enjoined party faithful to avoid parallel congresses.

The APC had fixed its ward, local government and state elective congresses from July 31st, 2021. Addressing ward, local government and state chairmanship contestants at a meeting held at the party Secretariat in Enugu, Nwoye stated that the array of aspirants was an indication that APC had been made fashionable in the state. He stated that members who were elected during the last congress of the party in the state and whose tenure was still running before they were dissolved to pave way for the nationwide Caretaker Committees, were very much qualified to re-contest in the coming congress, but appealed to them to take a second look at their aspirations.

Like this: Like Loading...