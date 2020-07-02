Ex-militant groups threaten hostility over marginalisation, corruption in NDDC

Some 13 militant groups in the Niger Delta region which had hitherto accepted a ceasefire following the Federal Government Amnesty Programme are threatening to resume fresh hostilities in the region.

The groups, under the aegis of the Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators (CNDA), said the ceasefire agreement signed with the Federal Government had been withdrawn due to the continued refusal of President Muhammadu Buhari to accede to their earlier demands.

They, however, stated that President Buhari had continued to reject their calls for the sack of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as well as the dissolution of the Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), which according to them reeks with massive corruption.

The Coalition also condemned the unwillingness of the President to address the thorny issues of marginalisation of the Niger Delta region in terms of appointments into the oil and gas sector, particularly the replacement of the Group Managing Director of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) with someone from the region.

The group’s position was contained in a statement made available to journalists in Uyo via WhatsApp and signed by leaders of the 13 groups, including John Duku for Niger Delta Watchdogs, Ekpo Ekpo for Niger Delta Volunteers, Osarolor Nedam for Niger Delta Warriors and Henry Okon Etete for Niger Delta People’s Fighters; Asukwo Henshaw for Bakassi Freedom Fighters, Ibinabo Horsfall for Niger Delta Movement for Justice, Duke Emmanson for Niger Delta Fighters Network, and Inibeghe Adams for Niger Delta Freedom Mandate, among others.

The release stated in part: “The Coalition of Niger Delta Agitators has withdrawn its ceasefire and demanded for the immediate removal of the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, as well as the replacement of the Group Managing Director of the NNPC with a qualified indigene of the Niger Delta region.

“The General Assembly of the Coalition also condemned the laissez-faire attitude of the Federal Government, under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari towards the continued sufferings and yearnings of the people of the Niger Delta region.

“It is also paradoxical for a government that prides itself as one that has zero tolerance for corruption to keep silent over a series of allegations of corrupt practices involving APC stalwarts in various MDAs, including the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs; the NDDC and the Presidential Amnesty Office.

“What the President Buhari’s administration is doing to the region is bringing us back to the period between 2005 and 2009 which witnessed the rise of militancy in the region and which also laid the foundation for the establishment of the amnesty programme by the President Yar’Adua’s administration to neutralise hostilities in the region.”

Therefore, the group further explained that they should not be blamed or held responsible for any unforeseen actions that might result from the Federal Government’s refusal to address the nagging issues.

