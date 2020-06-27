Ex-Militants accuse AGF Malami of profiteering

The whistleblower policy of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration may have according to sources be put on reverse gear due to associated sleaze and profligacy as the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation and Mrs Ladidi Muhammed, who is in charge of debt recovery in the ministry are said to be enmeshed in a multi million dollars scandal that is currently rocking the entire anti corruption architecture of the federal government.

According to a Coalition of Niger Delta Ex-militants under the aegis of Niger Delta Renaissance Force, NDRF, led by Abbey Ebri, Malami has been using the whistleblower policy of the current administration to enrich himself and deny whistleblowers the right to their entitlements using the weapon of intimidation and harassment against whistleblowers to get off their tracks when the ministry has succeeded in retrieving monies as revealed by the informants.

This was revealed by Ebri in an interview with our correspondent on Saturday, in Yenagoa, the Bayelsa State capital noting that the group was putting everything in place for a full blown confrontation with Malami who he pointedly called a thief owing to so many known facts of dubious dealings allegedly perpetrated by the politician whose office he said has never prosecuted and won any case for the federal government other than withdrawing high calibre cases from courts after monies must have changed hands.

The group alleged that the AGF is a man who can take anything in bribe money in manner that “poopooh” the anti corruption efforts of the FG.

A case in point according to Ebri, was the case reported by a whistleblower to Malami involving One Billion and Thirty Four Million , Five Hundred and Fifteen Thousand Dollars ($1,034,515,000.00) starched away in one of the Commercial bank that will soon be Made Public

The former warlord stated that at the beginning, the AGF confirmed the money in the account and instructed Mrs Ladidi Mohammed, to follow up the matter with a promise to pay the entitled percentage to the whistleblowers.

The case according to the Coalition was reported to Malami right inside his Gwarimpa home and reportedly instructed Mrs Ladidi to get to the root of the matter.

Legal representations were made to the Ministry and all the necessary documentations were perfected. Shockingly and unexpectedly, Ebri said, the AGF office through the debt recovery department turned around to import bottlenecks into the whole dealings giving reasons the whistleblower would not be paid.

At this point, said Ebri, the whistleblower who was already carrying the weight of legal services was helpless and efforts to make Malami see reasons to pay the money in the past two years met brickwalls adding that the ministry was bent on short changing the man who risked his life to scoop information and brought same to them.

The flimsy excuses by the ministry through the debt recovery office was that an ongoing litigation on the matter have to be disposed off before the whistleblower is paid, a position which the ex-militants said was discovered to be mere lies to cheat the whistleblower.

Expectedly, acting on Malami’s instruction, the Coalition stated, Ladidi hounded the whistleblower’s lawyers with the police and forced the original documents generated in the course of the correspondences between parties with the aim of denying the whistleblowers their dues.

Ebri averred that this case in particular was one in a series of cases that Malami and his cohorts have destroyed and monies stolen by them while whistleblowers are silenced.

The group called on the AGF to resign his appointment lest he plunged the Buhari led administration into chaos noting that Malami was a clog in the wheel of the anti corruption crusade. It added that, professionally speaking, the AGF is inept to man the office as it pointedly accused the Chief legal officer of wanton corruption and criminally enriching himself.

“Malami leads a ministry that is neck-deep in corruption and this in unbecoming of a man who should be the moral compass of the current administration. We are calling on the President to prod into the activities of his Minister before he plunges the nation into unending crisis.

“The whistleblowing policy of the FG is a cash cow for Malami and his cohorts. We have it on good authority that he has his hands in virtually all corrupt cases in the country and often times he ambushed anti graft agencies with the aim of impeding the team of investigations into dubious activities where he collects millions in bribe money.” The ex-militant group stated, warning that, should Malami refuse to pay up the whistleblower, he would have the Coalition to fight

