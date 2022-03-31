News

Ex-militants to Buhari: Extend Dikios’ Amnesty appointment

Posted on Author Gabriel Choba Comment(0)

The Delta State Chairman of Phase 2 Ex-Agitators and member of Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, Solomon Adu, yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the appointment of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dixon Dikio. Adu said the interim administrator has been a bride to their people in the day-to-day running of the amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region.

He had also called on all critical stakeholders of the programme to give Dikio maximum support to enable him to give the people effective representation in human and capital development in the region. Adu, who made this appeal while speaking to newsmen, said Dikio has a better vision and plans for Niger Deltans through the Presidential Amnesty Programme in ensuring that the region is placed in a more viable economic state and sustainable development.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

EndSARS: Uncertainty surrounds SWAT one year after

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji and Emmanuel Onani

•Nothing like elite squad –Source •Budgetary financial constraints hampered full deployment –Police A cloud of uncertainty has continued to surround the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT) established by the Force Headquarters, in the wake of the disbandment of the dreaded Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) last year. Sunday Telegraph reports that, following the October […]
News

US launches airstrike against Iranian-backed forces in Syria

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Joe Biden on Thursday directed U.S. military air strikes in eastern Syria against facilities belonging to what the Pentagon said were Iran-backed militia, in a calibrated response to rocket attacks against U.S. targets in Iraq. The strikes, which were first reported by Reuters, appeared to be limited in scope, potentially lowering the risk […]
News

Gbajabiamila suspends plenary over lack of Order Paper

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday, abruptly adjourned plenary sitting over what he described as gross incompetence of the bureaucratic staff. Gbajabiamila was particularly unhappy with the Clerk of the House, Mr Chinedu Akabueze, who came late to the chamber, and his inability to make Order Papers available for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica