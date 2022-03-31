Ex-militants to Buhari: Extend Dikios’ Amnesty appointment

The Delta State Chairman of Phase 2 Ex-Agitators and member of Delta State Waterways and Land Security Committee, Solomon Adu, yesterday appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the appointment of the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Milland Dixon Dikio. Adu said the interim administrator has been a bride to their people in the day-to-day running of the amnesty programme in the Niger Delta region.

He had also called on all critical stakeholders of the programme to give Dikio maximum support to enable him to give the people effective representation in human and capital development in the region. Adu, who made this appeal while speaking to newsmen, said Dikio has a better vision and plans for Niger Deltans through the Presidential Amnesty Programme in ensuring that the region is placed in a more viable economic state and sustainable development.

