Ex-military officers protest unpaid 24- month pension arrears

A group, Retired Members of Nigerian Armed Forces ( REMENNAF), on Wednesday barricaded the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning building, Abuja, protesting against the government’s failure to clear their 24-month pension arrears. Armed with sleeping mats and covering clothes, the ex-military officers vowed not to back down until their demands were met. Speaking to New Telegraph, the National Coordinator, Veteran Commander Abiodun Durojaiye-Herbert, criticized the government for treating war veterans without dignity.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that government doesn’t accord us dignity. Other retirees have been paid their pension arrears, leaving us unattended to. After this place, we will proceed to the Ministry of Defence. We will not back down until we are paid our 24-month arrears.” One of the protesters told New Telegraph that he arrived at the gate of ministry at 6.30 am for the protest. He said some of his colleagues died due to a lack of money to treat themselves when they were ill.

