News

Ex-military officers protest unpaid 24- month pension arrears

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…barricades finance ministry

A group, Retired Members of Nigerian Armed Forces ( REMENNAF), on Wednesday barricaded the Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning building, Abuja, protesting against the government’s failure to clear their 24-month pension arrears. Armed with sleeping mats and covering clothes, the ex-military officers vowed not to back down until their demands were met. Speaking to New Telegraph, the National Coordinator, Veteran Commander Abiodun Durojaiye-Herbert, criticized the government for treating war veterans without dignity.

He said: “It’s unfortunate that government doesn’t accord us dignity. Other retirees have been paid their pension arrears, leaving us unattended to. After this place, we will proceed to the Ministry of Defence. We will not back down until we are paid our 24-month arrears.” One of the protesters told New Telegraph that he arrived at the gate of ministry at 6.30 am for the protest. He said some of his colleagues died due to a lack of money to treat themselves when they were ill.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan leaves for Kenya to attend AU High-Level Retreat on mediation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan departs Abuja for Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to attend the 12th African Union (AU) High-Level Retreat on the promotion of peace, security and stability in Africa. Jonathan, who is the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Special Envoy for Mali and also Chairman of ECOWAS Council of the Wise, […]
News

Abuja trip: Anambra communities bar monarchs from traditional functions

Posted on Author Okegwo Kenechukwu

The crisis generated by visit of 12 Anambra State traditional rulers some few weeks ago to Abuja yesterday took a different dimension as people of Aguleri, comprising the Ojiani, Ndichie, tittle holders, eldersin- council and presidentsgeneral of communities at a crucial meeting, barred their monarchs from communicating with any person or attending any social gathering […]
News

Reps appoint 20-man committee to screen Service Chiefs

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

The House of Representa – tives is to constitute a 20-member committee to screen the newly appointed Service Chiefs announced by President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila announced this at Wednesday’s plenary after reading a communication from the president conveying the nomination of the service chiefs. Gbajabiamila said the committee will be chaired by the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica