Education

Ex-minister bemoans declining reading habit, culture

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU Comment(0)

Former Minister of State for Health, Fidelis Nwankwo, has lamented what he described as steady declining reading culture among Nigerians, especially the younger ones.

 

This was as he stated that the advent and addiction to social and electronic media was unhealthy for the reading habit of the young people, who now spend long hours on the internet or watching television rather than reading books.

 

The former Minister disclosed this during the launch of six books written by the 1st Deputy President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike, which took place at the Universal Hotel, Enugu.

 

Nwankwo, who chaired the event said: “At present the culture of reading is waning  in our society and that is not healthy. Books shape people’s future and act as inspiration.

 

As parents, we should encourage our children to read as watching television and internet cannot equate reading.”

 

He commended the author, saying that as a lawyer, his ability to write books that cut across insurance, religion, stage play, poem and arbitration shows him as a versatile and disciplined person.

 

Presenting the books to the public, the special guests of honour and former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ada Okwuonu respectively lauded the literary prowess of the author, stating that the main purpose of the public presentation was not to raise money, but to get copies of the books to the public.

 

They, however, enjoined the public to acquire any of the books, which are “Understanding the Contract of Insurance; Principles of Success as Hidden in 2nd Kings 4:1- 7; Compendium of Status Updates; Stalemate (A Stage Play); Life Ride: A book of 70 Poems; and A Handbook of Arbitration,” saying they would find the books valuable in their life’s journey.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Education

Funds, major challenge we’ll likely face to meet our vision –FUPRE VC

Posted on Author GABRIEL CHOBA

Prof. Akpofure Rim-Rukeh is the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University of Petroleum Resources, Effurun (FUPRE) in Delta State. In this interview with GABRIEL CHOBA, he speaks about his administration’s 100 days in office, vision, challenges and plans to make the university a world-class centre of excellence Today marked the first 100 days of your assumption […]
Education

U.S. to prioritise student visa applications appointments

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The U.S. Mission has expressed readiness to prioritise student visa applicants and ensure that Nigerian students resuming for this Fall are given accelerated visa interview appointments well in advance of the commencement date of their programmes. U.S. Mission Country Consular Coordinator, Susan Tuller, who disclosed this, said that the United State Embassy in Abuja and […]
Education

Osinbajo seeks universal revolution in education sector

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

      The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) has launched the World Education Week, a six-day online global education with the call for Universal Education Revolution.   This is as the Teach For Nigeria announced 10 by 10 SDG 4 Pledge, which aimed at improving learning outcomes of 10 million children across Nigeria. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica