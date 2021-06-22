Ex-minister bemoans declining reading habit, culture

Former Minister of State for Health, Fidelis Nwankwo, has lamented what he described as steady declining reading culture among Nigerians, especially the younger ones.

This was as he stated that the advent and addiction to social and electronic media was unhealthy for the reading habit of the young people, who now spend long hours on the internet or watching television rather than reading books.

The former Minister disclosed this during the launch of six books written by the 1st Deputy President of Enugu Chamber of Commerce Industries Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA), Mr. Jasper Nduagwuike, which took place at the Universal Hotel, Enugu.

Nwankwo, who chaired the event said: “At present the culture of reading is waning in our society and that is not healthy. Books shape people’s future and act as inspiration.

As parents, we should encourage our children to read as watching television and internet cannot equate reading.”

He commended the author, saying that as a lawyer, his ability to write books that cut across insurance, religion, stage play, poem and arbitration shows him as a versatile and disciplined person.

Presenting the books to the public, the special guests of honour and former Senate President, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, and former Deputy Governor of Imo State, Dr. Ada Okwuonu respectively lauded the literary prowess of the author, stating that the main purpose of the public presentation was not to raise money, but to get copies of the books to the public.

They, however, enjoined the public to acquire any of the books, which are “Understanding the Contract of Insurance; Principles of Success as Hidden in 2nd Kings 4:1- 7; Compendium of Status Updates; Stalemate (A Stage Play); Life Ride: A book of 70 Poems; and A Handbook of Arbitration,” saying they would find the books valuable in their life’s journey.

