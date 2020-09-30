Ex-minister denies complicity in torture of hotel staff

A former Minister of State for Education and Chairman of Signatious Hotel, Warri, Delta State, Mr. Kenneth Gbagi, has denied any complicity in the reported maltreatment of some staff of the hotel.

The ex-minister, in a statement titled: ‘The futile attempt of political detractors to blackmail Gbagi’ signed by the Hotel’s Director of Human Resources, Egba Ederoghene, expressed shock that the incident was linked to him.

Ederoghene disclosed that the hotel management have found out that the staff members in the pictures are part of a malicious conspiracy by some political detractors to bring Gbagi’s character to disrepute, saying this is not the first time an attempt has been made to smear the character of the chairman for whatever reason.

“Kenneth Gbagi is a former Minister of State for Education, an hotelier, one of the richest attorneys in Nigeria, a criminologist and a politician that is currently nursing a governorship ambition in Delta State in 2023 on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and his political enemies want to take advantage of the incident to rubbish his ambition ahead of the 2023 governorship race in the state.

“In the absence of any dirt to nail Gbagi’s pristine reputation, they have descended to mudslinging by concocting fictitious stories to stir emotions and gain public attention,” he added.

It would be recalled that Gbagi’s name had been reportedly mentioned in the alleged dehumanisation of four employees of the hotel. The staff, three women and a man, claimed they were stripped naked, while their nude pictures were filmed and snapshots sent online on Gbagi’s order over allegation that they stole N5,000 from his wallet.

There were reports that the former minister arrested the four workers after they were stripped naked and photographed inside the hotel before they were handed over to the police.

Like this: Like Loading...