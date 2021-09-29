Ex-Minister of FCT, Ewuga, kidnapped

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory Solomon Ewuga has been reported kidnapped.

Ewuga, who also served as a Senator was kidnapped in the late hours of Tuesday in Plateau State.

The former Senator, who represented Nasarawa North Senatorial district from 2011-2015, was returning home when the gunmen waylaid and abducted him.

His abduction is coming on the heels of the reported gruesome killing of the husband of former Minister of Information Prof Dora Akunyili, Dr. Chike Akunyili.

This also followed Monday’s abduction of a retired Air Vice Marshall, Sikiru Smith in Lagos.

He is a cousin of the former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith.

