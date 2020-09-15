Ex-Minister Paul Unongo losses wife

Second Republic Minister of Iron and Steel and former Chairman, Northern Elders Forum (NEF), Wantaregh Paul Unongo Tuesday lost his first wife, Mrs. Victoria Unongo.

Mrs.Victoria Avaarave, Nee Tseayô, answered the glorious call in the early hours of Tuesday after a brief illness.

A close relation to the deceased, who pleaded anonymity, told New Telegraph that Mrs. Victoria died at about 2am of a suspected heart attack.

“She was watching a movie in her parlour with other relatives, at a point there was a gun shot in the movie they were watching; then she quietly left the sitting room for her bedroom saying ‘the movie would have been interesting provided there were no gun shots’.

“While in her bed room, she engaged in a conversation with one of the relatives on issues affecting the family recently and after some time, she started behaving strange and was rushed to Myom Hospital where she was confirmed dead,” the source disclosed.

It was further learnt that when the sad news was broken to the bereaved husband, Wantaregh Paul Unongo, he was devastated and shot of words.

“When Paul was told about the sad news, his heart was dumbfounded and could not speak rather,” the source further revealed.

When New Telegraph visited the decease’s residence at the GRA in Gboko, many sympathisers were seen at the compound.

Like this: Like Loading...