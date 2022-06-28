Ex-minister seeks N41.60trn debt cancellation

RESERVE

The country has incredible natural and human resources that can be harnessed for economic transformation

Former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Sulaiman Olanrewaju Abubakar, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government to work towards the cancellation of Nigeria’s debt.

He stated that Nigeria could do without taking loans from its international creditors, adding that the country could wipe out its debt if the leadership is really serious to do it.

He explained that it requires a lot of determination and political will on the part of the ruling class, both at the federal and sub-national levels.

The former minister stressed that Nigeria could survive without taking loans if the resources of the country were harnessed and optimised.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) had published that the nation’s total public debt stock as at March 31, 2022, was N41.60 trillion or $100.07 billion.

According to DMO, the amount represents the domestic and external debt stocks of the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN), the 36 state governments and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

DMO said: “The total public 2022debt stock includes new domestic borrowing by the Federal Government to part-finance the deficit in the 2022 Appropriation Act, the $1.25 billion Eurobond issues in March 2022 and disbursements by multilateral and bilateral lenders. There were also increases in the debt stock of the state governments and the FCT.

“Whilst the total public debt to GDP at 23.27 per cent was below Nigeria’s self-imposed limit of 40 per cent, the momentum by government to grow and diversify revenues remains a priority to ensure the public debt is sustainable.”

Abubakar, who currently is the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), said the Federal Government could adopt the debt forgiveness strategy of former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s administration, which was championed by a former Minister of Finance and currently, the Director-General, World Trade Organisation (WTO), Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, to get Nigeria out of its financial quagmire.

He noted that there should also be political will as well as the clarity of mission to achieve it.

Abubakar added: “We can go by the Obasanjo-Ngozi measure to plead for some debt cancellation and we review our various debt from the various international creditors and we try to pay up those we can pay up while we look for a kind of forgiveness from them but that again depends on political will on the part of leadership.

”That one too comes with conditionality from the world creditors. But we must come out that we are ready and come up with the decision and policy that we want to pay the debt and ask how do we go about it.”

The former minister called for increased productivity by Nigeria, adding that Nigeria should improve its exportation than relying more on importation.

Abubakar warned that the foreign exchange of Nigeria would continue to suffer if the nation did not increase its exportation propensity, but kept importing more.

He said: “As long as you do not produce, you only consume, you will keep borrowing to survive. A consumptive country without production will keep on piling up debts. So how do we address our factories and industries? How do we make our country a producing nation? We have to look at our economic base. We have to address this as a country because as long as we keep on importing, we will keep on pilling debts. It will affect our foreign exchange earnings and our currency. So this aspect we need to look at it.”

The former minister advised the Federal Government and state governments to improve on their internally generated revenue than embarking on frequent foreign borrowing.

Abubakar noted that the country has incredible natural and human resources that could be harnessed for economic transformation.

He said: “The third aspect, which to me is fundamental, is that the federal and state governments need to look inward. Why do we borrow? We borrow for infrastructure. We borrow for education, health and salary payment. We borrow because we believe we are short of revenue. We borrow because we are short of funding for expenditure. If we do not have oil, can’t we survive as a country?

“We have agriculture, we have mineral resources. We can look inward. Look at our manpower; let us be a producing nation. We can look at our tax regime. We can survive using our resources alone.

“The various state should also look inward. What can the sub-nationals do on their own without looking at the federal allocation? We need to look into all these. We need to restructure our tax regime. How do we make enough income without looking up to the oil sector and without borrowing from any country?

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...