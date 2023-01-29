Ex-minister Sulaiman earns Havard Executive Certificate

The Director of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS), Prof. Abubakar O. Sulaiman, has earned an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from the prestigious Harvard University, Boston, USA. Sulaiman, who was a former Minister of National Planning, has completed three executive programmes in Leadership and Public Policy. According to a statement by NILDS, the award ceremony took place at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government on Thursday. The statement said: “Sulaim- an now joins other alumni of Harvard University, who have garnered extensive leadership and public service experience by participating in various programmes targeted at enhancing leadership skills as well as maximizing efficiency in public policy development and delivery.”
