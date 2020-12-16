News

Ex-minister tackles Lagos over planned review of Obas, Chiefs’ Law

Former Minister of Communications, Major-General Tajudeen Olanrewaju has described as needless and repetitive moves by the Lagos State government to review Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law, 2015.

 

Olanrewaju, a Trustee of an association of Lagos State Indigenes, Omo Eko Pataki Forum, said in a statement that the review was apparently designed and engendered to achieve a nuclear objective. Lagos State Ministry of Justice (MoJ) had constituted a stakeholders’ meeting on the review of the Obas and Chiefs of Lagos State Law, 2015.

 

The meeting, organised by the MoJ’s Directorate of Legislative Drafting, had sought an update on the law to make it responsive to current realities.

 

However, the former minister said the review of the law would touch indigenes daily existence if allowed to be carried out, describing it as one review too many.

Olarenwaju said: “It is needless, unnecessary, repetitive, apparently designed, engendered to achieve an unclear objective. “These are really interesting times in Lagos today. Aberrations are springing up everywhere. All traditional norms are being broken. Nothing is sacred again.

 

A fringe, unknown character can spring up and be made a Baale or Kinglet, who has no ancestral connection to the land. “Our native laws and customs are facing stretching points and our values may fade away gradually if we are not vigilant; If the law is good, why the need for a review?

