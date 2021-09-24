Islam

Ex-minister to clerics: Document Islamic teaching, messages

former Minister of National Planning, Prof. Abubakar Olanrewaju Sulaiman, has tasked Islamic clerics in Nigeria to enhance Islamic propagation beyond verbal messages and begin to document their teachings and contributions to knowledge. Speaking during the launch of a book titled: “Benediction and Supplication with the Holy Qur’an for Human Salvation,” written by Khalifat Mahmud Sulaiman Ameenullahi Okeleru, the former minister, said that scholars in Ilorin Emirate and its environs should begin documentations of their teaching and researches to propagate Islam.

Prof. Sulaiman who is the Director-General of the National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) and Chairman of the occasion, said verbal messages delivered by scholars in Ilorin must always be documented to reflect their contributions to knowledge. According to him, Ilorin remains a centre of Islamic knowledge globally which boasts of prominent Islamic scholars who had made huge marks in Islamic jurisprudence.

He challenged today’s scholars who took over the reins from their fathers and forefathers to pay more attention to “archiving, research and documentation.” According to the former minister, the Founder of Markaz in Lagos, Sheikh Adam Abdullahi Al-Ilory and that of Adabiyyah, Sheikh Kamal-deen Habeebullahi Al- Adabiy, who is also the first Mufti of Ilorin, , were listed in the “Who is Who in Africa” owing to their deep contributions to knowledge as epitomised by a number of books they wrote. He said scholars today must take up the gauntlet by documenting their preachings and spread the messages globally. The former minister said the author of the book, Khalifa Mahmud, has contributed to the body of knowledge through the production of the book. “This should be a pace-setter for others.

This is why Ilorin is known as the centre of Islamic jurisprudence. This gathering is an act of Ibadah and I encourage everyone of us especially those of us who are Khalifa, to follow the same pattern,” he said. On his part, Prof. Badmus, who is also the Chief Imam of Al-Hilal Central Mosque, said Khalifa Mahmud has challenged all and sundry who are Islamic Scholars to endeavour to write. “We should endeavour to write and not worry about criticism. If you don’t write, there would be nothing for the critics to talk about. What Sheikh Mahmud did was very noble and commendable work and a great contribution to knowledge,” he said

