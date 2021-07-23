News

Ex-Minister to FG: Pay attention to diagnostic space to improve healthcare

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Nigeria has been advised to pay particular attention to the diagnostic space in order to promote better health, keep the population safe and provide service to the most vulnerable. The advice was given yesterday by a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the ISO15189 Laboratory accreditation certificate presentation ceremony to Access Basic Medical Care (ABC) Diagnostics. Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, emphasized the importance of competent diagnostic laboratories, adding that the federal government was able to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic testing and diagnostic through the use of private laboratories. According to him, at the beginning of the Federal Government’s response to COVID-19, there were only three laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19 and they were government-owned public health laboratories. He said: “We realised that those three laboratories would not be sufficient for the pandemic response, hence, we started a process to establish more laborato-ries across the country.

One significant part of the process was the engagement of private laboratories.” Mamora said the award of ISO Certification to ABC Laboratory, highlighted the value of quality diagnostic; adding that through quality diagnosis one would detect causes of diseases, support treatment, response and provide evidence-based data that can help control disease outbreaks. He added: “This is the strong pillar of our health security and with this accreditation we are even more confident in the services provided by the ABC public health laboratory.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Northern govs to group: Don’t drag us into Pantami controversy

Posted on Author Musa Pam Jos

The Northern States Governor’s Forum (NSGF), has warned a shadow group to desist from a planned smear campaign against the Forum as well as its Chairman and Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong.   Chairman of the Forum in a Press Statement by his Director of Press and Public Affairs, Dr. Makut Simon Macham, said […]
News

Badagry youths decry effect of bad road on tourism business

Posted on Author Flora Onwudiwe

Badagry youths have lamented the effect the porous state of Badagry Expressway is having on the development and promotion of business in the council, calling on both the federal and states government to urgently come to the rescue of the people by fixing the road, which they identified as the greatest impediment to their economic […]
News

Italy-bound heroin intercepted at Abuja airport, as NDLEA nabs trafficker

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 23-year-old drug trafficker, Okoguale Douglas, has excreted 59 wraps of heroin, weighing 781.2 grammes, following his arrest at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, while trying to board a Milan, Italy – bound flight. Douglas, who hails from Uromi in Esan North-East Local Government Area of Edo State, was arrested by operatives of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica