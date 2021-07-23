Ex-Minister to FG: Pay attention to diagnostic space to improve healthcare

Nigeria has been advised to pay particular attention to the diagnostic space in order to promote better health, keep the population safe and provide service to the most vulnerable. The advice was given yesterday by a former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, at the ISO15189 Laboratory accreditation certificate presentation ceremony to Access Basic Medical Care (ABC) Diagnostics. Also speaking at the occasion, the Minister of State, Federal Ministry of Health, Dr Olorunnimbe Mamora, emphasized the importance of competent diagnostic laboratories, adding that the federal government was able to respond to the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic testing and diagnostic through the use of private laboratories. According to him, at the beginning of the Federal Government’s response to COVID-19, there were only three laboratories with the capacity to test for COVID-19 and they were government-owned public health laboratories. He said: “We realised that those three laboratories would not be sufficient for the pandemic response, hence, we started a process to establish more laborato-ries across the country.

One significant part of the process was the engagement of private laboratories.” Mamora said the award of ISO Certification to ABC Laboratory, highlighted the value of quality diagnostic; adding that through quality diagnosis one would detect causes of diseases, support treatment, response and provide evidence-based data that can help control disease outbreaks. He added: “This is the strong pillar of our health security and with this accreditation we are even more confident in the services provided by the ABC public health laboratory.”

