News

Ex-Minister, Usani Usani, dumps APC for PRP

Posted on Author Clement James Comment(0)

Former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr. Usani Usani has dumped the All Progressives Congress (APC) and pitched his tent with the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP). Confining his defection to journalists yesterday in Calabar, Cross River State capital, Usani said he took the decision when he realised that the “political space has been constricted.” The former Minister, who has been nursing the ambition of becoming the governor of Cross River State since he was in the defunct All Nigerians People Party (ANPP), said he was leaving the APC for PRP in order to achieve his governorship aspiration. Recall that Usani had contested against Donald Duke in 2003 and against Liyel Imoke in 2011, as well as in 2019 as governor of the state. If he contests in 2023, it would be the fourth time that he has been contesting the position since the return of democracy in 1999.

 

