Ex-Minister: Zoning Senate presidency to N’Central will solve insecurity

Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development Abubakar Bwari says zoning the Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly to North Central will help check insecurity and economic sabotage in the region. He stated this in Abuja yesterday during an interaction with journalists on the ongoing jostle for National Assembly leadership positions. Bwari stressed that zoning the number three seat to North Central would also help tackle poor infrastructure in the area. The Niger State indigene said the region has arable land for agricultural development and is also endowed with rich mineral resources that could serve as alternatives to oil and gas resources if effectively explored. The former Minister, however, lamented that bandits had stopped farmers from their farms, fishing ponds and took over mining sites, thereby preventing access to investors.

FG redeems $500m matured Eurobond

The Nigeria’s government has fulfilled her obligation of redeeming $500 million Eurobond which matured yesterday, January 28, 2021, Debt Management Office (DMO) announced yesterday. According to DMO, the 6.75% $500 million January 2021 Eurobond which matures on January 28, 2021 will be redeemed, adding that funds had been made available for debt redemption. “For this […]
N20bn loan: EFCC withdraws forfeiture suit against Kogi govt

State demands apology The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has withdrawn a suit it filed against Kogi State Government seeking forfeiture of a N20 billion funds said to be ‘proceeds of unlawful activities’ warehoused in a bank. This is even as the state government has demanded apology from the anti-graft agency for embarrassing it […]
Insecurity: Forgotten victims of banditry

• Four students of Bethel Baptist College spend 138 days in captivity • 30 abducted passengers in Niger still missing • 45 students of FGC Birnin Yauri also • Niger bans sale of motorcycles   Since Friday October 8, when abductors of the 121 students of the Bethel Baptist High College, Kaduna released five more […]

