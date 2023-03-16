Ex-Minister: Zoning Senate presidency to N’Central will solve insecurity

Former Minister of Mines and Steel Development Abubakar Bwari says zoning the Senate Presidency in the 10th National Assembly to North Central will help check insecurity and economic sabotage in the region. He stated this in Abuja yesterday during an interaction with journalists on the ongoing jostle for National Assembly leadership positions. Bwari stressed that zoning the number three seat to North Central would also help tackle poor infrastructure in the area. The Niger State indigene said the region has arable land for agricultural development and is also endowed with rich mineral resources that could serve as alternatives to oil and gas resources if effectively explored. The former Minister, however, lamented that bandits had stopped farmers from their farms, fishing ponds and took over mining sites, thereby preventing access to investors.
